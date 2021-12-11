American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. American Outdoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.210 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.02-$2.21 EPS.

Shares of AOUT traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 1,026,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,838. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.