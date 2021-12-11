Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,532. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.76.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

