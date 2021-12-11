Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report sales of $397.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $398.08 million. Kforce reported sales of $354.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.30. 128,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,311. Kforce has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.