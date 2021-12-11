Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 1,328,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 786,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,194. The stock has a market cap of $452.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

