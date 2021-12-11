Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.89.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

