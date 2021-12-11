Analysts Expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

AADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AADI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.60. 142,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,564. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

