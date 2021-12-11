Analysts Expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s earnings. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,758. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.