Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 139,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

