Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $152.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the lowest is $149.60 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 668,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,979. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

