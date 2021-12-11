Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.