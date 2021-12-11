Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $208.33

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 227,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

