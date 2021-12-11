Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Price Target at C$223.50

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$183.19. 27,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,411. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45,797.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.49.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$81.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.814355 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

