Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $25.57

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,660,921 shares of company stock valued at $395,548,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 41,266,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,157,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.