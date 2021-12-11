Analyzing Norwood Financial (NWFL) and Its Peers

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Norwood Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Norwood Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million $15.08 million 8.99 Norwood Financial Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.14

Norwood Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.00% 1.20% Norwood Financial Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Norwood Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwood Financial Competitors 2156 8948 7230 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Norwood Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwood Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Norwood Financial rivals beat Norwood Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

