Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

