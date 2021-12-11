Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 over the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.