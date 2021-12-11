APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. APA has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

