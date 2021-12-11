ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $1.14 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.50 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 81,927,226 coins and its circulating supply is 81,859,818 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

