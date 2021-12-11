APIX (APIX) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $708,908.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

