Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $1,474,887.68 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

APO opened at $69.65 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

