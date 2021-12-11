Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 1,058,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

