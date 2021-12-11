ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 5,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.