Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,710 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.