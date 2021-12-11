Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources is gaining from the production of high-quality coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and catering to customers' demand globally. Low production cost in the Leer South mine will enable the company to enjoy benefits of a revival of met coal prices. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $93,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

