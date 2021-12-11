ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 79,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 376,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

