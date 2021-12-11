Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $14.16 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

