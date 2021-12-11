Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

