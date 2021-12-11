Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 7.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.90 and last traded at $73.90. Approximately 112,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,195,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,982,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,767,648 shares of company stock valued at $153,734,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

