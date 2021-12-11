ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €880.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €880.00 ($988.76) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASML. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €733.83 ($824.53).

