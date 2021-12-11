Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 78,452 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 45.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 374,189 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $604.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

