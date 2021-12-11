Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 15,467 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

WIRE opened at $128.48 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

