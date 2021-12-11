Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTC opened at $2.05 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

