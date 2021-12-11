Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOXA opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

