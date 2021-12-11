Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 159,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOXA opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

