Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $703.92 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $348.36 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

