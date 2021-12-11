Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

