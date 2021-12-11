ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACO.X shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.74. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

