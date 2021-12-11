Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

