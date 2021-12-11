Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 528 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

