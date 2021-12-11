Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,741 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

