Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 403 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

