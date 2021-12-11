Automata Network Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $119.44 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

