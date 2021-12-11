Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.58 billion and $856.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $84.65 or 0.00173614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00528042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,203,436 coins and its circulating supply is 243,064,562 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.