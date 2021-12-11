AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.16. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

