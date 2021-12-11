AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $244.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.68.

AVB stock opened at $244.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

