AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

AVB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

