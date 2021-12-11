AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.
AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.
AVB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
