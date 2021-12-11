Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

