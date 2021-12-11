Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,796.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $371.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average of $299.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,654,001 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

