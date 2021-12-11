Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of CDMO opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

