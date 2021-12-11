Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.